Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tesla by 46.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average of $323.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.