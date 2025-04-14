Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

