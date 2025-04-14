Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 50.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ULTA stock opened at $361.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.29.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
