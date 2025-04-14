Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.37 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

