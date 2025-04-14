Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

