Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $225.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.