Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $591,625,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,385,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,842,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,116,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 681,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

PG&E Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.93 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

