Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.