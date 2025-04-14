Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 29th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $170.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $220.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

