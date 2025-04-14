Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALKT. Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 32,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

