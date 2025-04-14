Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative net margin of 145.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.
Allied Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALOD remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $650,095.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Allied Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Allied Resources
