Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative net margin of 145.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALOD remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $650,095.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Allied Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

