Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the March 15th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alstom Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 1,266,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,502. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Alstom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.