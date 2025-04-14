American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $251.46 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $216.51 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

