Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

