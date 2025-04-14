Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.23.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $198.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

