Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.15 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 185,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

