Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 158,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 774,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,399.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,497 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

