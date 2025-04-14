Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Nigel Railton Acquires 256,180 Shares

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton bought 256,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £117,842.80 ($154,183.96).

Argentex Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Argentex Group stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 46.17 ($0.60). 415,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,355. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.54. Argentex Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.70 ($0.73).

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argentex Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argentex Group

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

