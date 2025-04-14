Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

