Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

