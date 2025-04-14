Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,557,092.68 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $1,557,092.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,169,521.84. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.56, for a total transaction of $1,554,310.88.

On Friday, April 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,449.44.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $1,666,934.04.

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total value of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $200.99. 2,031,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,679. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

