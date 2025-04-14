Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Increased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ATO opened at $151.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

