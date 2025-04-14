Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $23.84. 642,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,178,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,202,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,534,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,051,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 366,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $36,489,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

