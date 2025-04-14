ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Shares Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,163 shares during the quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of ATRenew worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,859 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 724,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ATRenew by 1,718.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,572 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ATRenew by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 822,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,399,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew Trading Up 2.0 %

ATRenew stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. ATRenew Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.