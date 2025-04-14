AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.23. 6,942,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 36,775,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

