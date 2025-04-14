Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,418 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,785,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,173,000 after purchasing an additional 317,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after buying an additional 1,218,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Avantor Trading Up 3.5 %

Avantor stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

