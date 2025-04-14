Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $20.13 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $690.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

