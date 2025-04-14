Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $24.74 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 289,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.59 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

