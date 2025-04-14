Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $42.36 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,268 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,364,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.9% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.47 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.12.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

