Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $26.14 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $785.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $875.51 and its 200 day moving average is $973.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,073.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

