Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $27.07 Million Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,067,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.19% of Owens Corning as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promethos Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.