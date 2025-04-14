Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $29.97 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,041.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.