Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $32 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TT opened at $346.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

