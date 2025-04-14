Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,888,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $101,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,214,000 after acquiring an additional 886,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,836,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Fastenal Stock Up 6.4 %

Fastenal stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 87.56%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.