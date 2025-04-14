Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 227,303 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,539,290,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,032,239,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $857,205,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,655,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $819,383,000 after acquiring an additional 287,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $527,719,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

