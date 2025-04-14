Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,252,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.13% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $336,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after buying an additional 114,485 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

