B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.17. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 11,491,881 shares changing hands.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

