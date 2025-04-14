Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. 17,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $72.40.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

