Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 14,614,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,109,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $306,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.