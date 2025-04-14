Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,266 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in NiSource by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in NiSource by 1,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

