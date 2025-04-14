Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 129 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $189.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.