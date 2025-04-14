Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in banks, which are financial institutions involved in activities such as taking deposits, issuing loans, and providing other financial services. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, interest rates, and regulatory changes, making them sensitive to both microeconomic banking conditions and broader macroeconomic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $455.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,833,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,402,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.96. 5,386,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,628,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,128,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Stories