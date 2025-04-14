Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

BNPJY opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Banpu Public has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Banpu Public Company Profile

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

