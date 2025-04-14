Barclays Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $175.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.91.

PTC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $146.85. The stock had a trading volume of 524,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

