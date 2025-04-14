Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.20% of Crown Castle worth $471,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $6,920,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

