Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,541,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Amphenol worth $368,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

