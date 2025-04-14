Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 9% – Time to Buy?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 689,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,384,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,628.25. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 549.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 901.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,455 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

