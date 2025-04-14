Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.60 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.