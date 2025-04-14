Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,627 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.