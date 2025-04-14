Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $184.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

